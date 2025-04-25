Dolphins' next pick after Kenneth Grant is painfully obvious heading into Round 2

The Miami Dolphins could have gone a lot of different directions Thursday night. However, they hit it out of the park with Michigan's Kenneth Grant, and his selection sets them up perfectly for Day 2.

Defensive tackle was a huge roster problem for general manager Chris Grier, so seeing Grant drafted in the first round made a lot of sense. While the Dolphins are still likely to add another defensive tackle with one of their remaining nine draft picks, Day 2 of the draft will no longer put them in a corner to take a defensive lineman no matter what.

The Dolphins will still need to address cornerback, safety, and interior offensive line, but entering the draft, those are positions that still had viable options on the free-agent market. Conversely, there are no high-quality tackles left in the pool.

If the Dolphins opt to go offensive line, it would be smart. The line prospects this year are not very deep. Experts believe the best lineman will be gone long before the Dolphins pick at No. 98.

When the draft began, the offensive line was clearly a priority. The Patriots took Will Campbell at No. 4 overall, and the Jets followed suit with Armand Membou at No. 7. Another offensive lineman, Tyler Booker, went one pick ahead of the Dolphins to the Cowboys at No. 12.

Grier previously stated that offensive line needed to be a priority this year. But so far, they have only added James Daniels and Larry Borom. They brought back Liam Eichenberg, as well.

Round 2 may be too soon for an offensive lineman, making the secondary the biggest priority.

Despite some good offensive linemen remaining on the draft board and a thin class this year, the Dolphins' secondary needs to be addressed, and Miami may not want to pass on a few options. Grier does love defensive backs, and given the need vs. the free agents available to fill the offensive line, it seems this is the way Miami may go.

Will Johnson, Michigan

The fact that Will Johnson is still on the board makes you wonder if the reports about his knee issues are serious. Could he potentially continue to fall to the point that the Dolphins could make a play in a potential trade-up? It's something to keep an eye on when the draft resumes Friday night.

Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

The Dolphins should seriously consider Azareye'h Thomas in Round 2, especially if there is a run on corners to start the night. Miami has to get players who can compete for playing time, and Thomas may be one of the best options early on Day 2.

Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Grier is no stranger to South Carolina. His son played ball there, and he selected Cam Smith two drafts ago. Should he go back to the school? If Nick Emmanwori is still available, absolutely.

There was speculation that the Dolphins could have drafted him in Round 1, so getting him in Round 2 would be a steal.

Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

No one expected Xavier Watts to go in Round 1, and given some of the players who have fallen into Round 2, there is a good possibility he could be on the board when the Dolphins pick at No. 48.