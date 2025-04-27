Jordan Phillips’ priceless reaction says it all after Dolphins draft Dante Trader Jr.

It isn't easy going from a college you spent three or four years attending to suddenly packing up alone and heading to another city. Having a friend helps.

On Saturday, the 2025 NFL Draft concluded. The Miami Dolphins made some good choices with the selections they had. Not all of them will work out, and not all of them will become starters, but if the Day 3 selections can contribute, it's a win.

Saturday was also, apparently, a big win for the Dolphins' new defensive tackle, Jordan Philips. Miami drafted Phillips despite taking Kenneth Grant in Round 1, proving Miami's defensive line was an absolute skeletal mess.

Phillips won twice on Saturday.

Not only did the Dolphins draft Phillips early in Round 5 with the fifth pick of that stage, but when they were on the clock again 14 selections later, they drafted his Maryland teammate, Dante Trader Jr. His reaction was absolutely priceless.

🎥 Jordan Phillips reacting to his Maryland teammate Dante Trader Jr. also being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. 👏 (@TerrapinHoops) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/MRo6iT9j2J — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) April 26, 2025

Life got a little less scary for the two Terps, who are now going to play football for the Dolphins. It's one thing to jump into a city alone, but it's another when you can do it with a friend. Phillips was clearly thrilled with the selection.

The Dolphins are expecting Phillips to make an impact in his rookie year. They selected three defensive tackles during the draft, but Zach Sieler, Grant, and Phillips will take on the bigger roles. Phillips should become an immediate contributor in the rotation.

Trader, on the other hand, will compete for a spot in the deep secondary. He is also the draft pick who finalized the Bradley Chubb trade of two years ago.

Over his three-year college career, he started at least 12 games each season. He has the mental makeup to play at the next level and, fitting the theme of this year's draft, is a physical guy who loves the game.