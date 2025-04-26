Full details of Bradley Chubb trade have been finalized after latest Dolphins pick

Bradley Chubb spent his first year with the Miami Dolphins, making an impact, but his second season was cut short after an injury sidelined him late in the year. That injury would keep him off the field for the entire 2024 season.

Earlier this offseason, the Dolphins and Chubb agreed to a salary restructure that would give the Dolphins more spending money, but clearly, Chubb's future with the Dolphins, beyond the 2025 season, is a question mark.

In that trade, the Dolphins sent Denver a first-round pick they got from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade that netted the 49ers Trey Lance. Miami also sent Denver a fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds. The Broncos ended up trading the first-rounder in the package to land head coach Sean Payton.

Miami, on the other hand, got Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. Now, that trade has finally come to a close.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Dante Trader Jr. with their final pick from the Bradley Chubb trade

Dolphins receive

Edge Bradley Chubb

S Dante Trader

Dolphins gave up

2023 first-round pick

2024 fourth-round pick

RB Chase Edmonds

Trader has some good upside and potential. He fills a need at safety and could see time at corner as well. The Dolphins have been sticking with players who are all-in on football, and this pick fits that trend.

After starting 10 games in 2024, Trader isn't going to accept sitting out on game days, and that should inspire him to work hard. Overall, the selection is a good one for the Dolphins.

Two trades came to a conclusion this weekend. On Day 2, the Laremy Tunsil trade finally ended, and now this one. It will be interesting to see what they gain from trading Jalen Ramsey, who did not get moved during the draft. Miami would be smarter to wait until June 1, when the dead cap hit would be less.

More Dolphins News and Analysis