Dolphins make dream start to free agency with huge Bradley Chubb update

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready for what could be one of the most important offseasons of Chris Grier's tenure as general manager. On Wednesday, the Dolphins got more help.

Bradley Chubb's future was among the Dolphins' biggest offseason questions. Would Miami bring him back or release him post-June 1? Now, the Dolphins have made their decision.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins and Chubb have agreed to a revised contract.

"Chubb wanted to stay in Miami and can earn back his full salary through incentives," Pelissero reports.

It is unclear if "revised" and "restructured" in the traditional sense are the same, or if something else is taking place. We may have to wait for more clarification.

Two weeks ago, Terron Armstead told the Dolphins he would reduce his 2025 salary to the veteran minimum to help the team add players while he contemplates his future. The NFL salary cap increase and the adjusted contracts give Miami room to work.

Bradley Chubb returns from his one-year injury absence and gives the Dolphins a huge gift

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver is the big winner. The Dolphins' defense exceeded expectations without Chubb or Jaelan Phillips for most of the season. With Chubb on the field and presumably healthy, this group can level up again.

It will be interesting to learn what the incentives are and how easily reachable they are. Chubb has been in the NFL since 2018 but has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons with Miami. It appeared as though he was ready to return to the team late in 2024, but his ACL tear was still a concern.

With Weaver having another pass-rusher to pair with second-year Chop Robinson, the Dolphins are looking quite good off the edge.

