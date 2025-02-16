4 other Dolphins who could soon be released after Raheem Mostert

Raheem Mostert has been informed that the Miami Dolphins will release him. That isn't a surprise, and there will be more to follow.

Miami has to get cap-compliant before the start of free agency, but the NFL's compliance only counts for the top 51 players on the roster. It's one of those reasons why the cap can be manipulated.

The Dolphins will have some tough decisions to make in the coming month before free agency begins. Miami is already above the cap and will need to address the 24 impending free agents they currently have.



To do that, they need money. To get money, they need to cut players, restructure contracts, and sign players to league minimum contracts.

4 Miami Dolphins players who could be released after Raheem Mostert

Jason Sanders had one of his best seasons in 2024 but it might not be enough to save his job

If the Dolphins are concerned about their cap situation, kicker Jason Sanders could be on the chopping block. He carries a $4.7 million cap hit in 2025 and Miami could save $3.3 million by releasing him with only $1.3 million left in dead cap.

The Dolphins may instead look to restructure his contract, which would make a lot more sense. While it would push his contract further down the road, Miami doesn't need to get rid of him to save money.

Erik Ezukanma has had his chances and it may be time to end his time on the roster

Releasing Ez-E, as they call him, would save the Dolphins $1.1 million in cap space with no dead money hit. They could easily release him and bring him back later when camp opens or after June 1st when they are expected to get money from other cuts.

Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb will know their fate soon

The Dolphins continue to be forced into the cap manipulation game and release a veteran with a post-June first designation. This year, they could have two. Both Terron Armstead and Bradley Chubb are two of the biggest questions heading into this offseason.

Releasing either of them before June 1 isn't helping Miami, but afterward, Armstead's release would save the team $15 million, and Chubb's release would save them $19.55 million. The problem is the Dolphins can't get the cap space until June 2nd.

Miami general manager Chris Grier will need to make the decision on both players prior to the start of the new league year in the middle of March. So that will have to happen over the next 30 days.

More Dolphins News and Analysis