Bleacher Report proposes the perfect Terron Armstead trade for Dolphins

When the Miami Dolphins start building their 2025 roster, plenty of names will be linked to the South Florida team. The problem is that the Dolphins are not in a great position to make moves, which will limit their options.

Consider the Dolphins are currently negative $14 million above the cap. They will need to trim the roster to get back in the green. That will limit some trade options early in the offseason. The Dolphins can't really trade Tyreek Hill until after June 1, or they will eat a bunch of dead money with no cap relief. The same can be said for Bradley Chubb and anyone else the Dolphins would like to move.

Over on Bleacher Report, they took a look at all 32 teams with hypothetical trades. While they believe Hill and Chubb could be on the market, they also see Terron Armstead as a possibility. On the surface, it would be a perfect trade for the Dolphins.

The proposal is Armstead straight up for Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl guard Joe Thuney. Here's what the article says:

"For the Dolphins, this would be the chance to solidify the interior of their line. Finding a solid interior trio has been a challenge since Mike McDaniel got the job. Thuney is one of the best there is, but the Chiefs also have to pay Trey Smith this offseason. Their bigger issue is at left tackle where Thuney was forced to play in the postseason."

It makes sense, given the fact Miami needs a guard. Thuney is still playing at a high level, and the Dolphins would get a little cap relief. The problem again is that relief wouldn't come until after June 1, and the Dolphins need to shore up the guard position a lot sooner.

There is no true perfect trade for Terron Armstead because he may not play in 2025

The idea of Armstead playing another season is still up in the air. He contemplated retirement last year but came back because he felt the Dolphins were close to competing for a Super Bowl. Instead, the Dolphins appeared to show they were much further away than they had hoped.

Would Armstead be open to a trade at this point in his career? Even the allure of the Chiefs may not be enough to get either Armstead or Kansas City interested. The Chiefs won't want a left tackle who is seriously prone to injury, and while Thuney may be expendable, the salaries of the two would offset the trade enough that neither team would likely win. Given that Thuney is more available, the Chiefs would likely lose out.

It would be the perfect trade if Armstead were three years younger and the Dolphins hadn't rolled more money into 2025 to clear cap space.

