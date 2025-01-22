NFL executive predicts blockbuster Tyreek Hill trade to Dolphins' rival

Will the Miami Dolphins trade star wide receiver Tyreek Hill before the start of free agency? What about training camp? Will they trade him at all?

Those are big questions the Dolphins need to answer between now and the start of the 2025 league year. For now, neither Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, nor the Dolphins will confirm whether the Dolphins plan to trade him.

Hill made it clear he wants out of Miami, but will it lead to a trade this offseason?

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke with NFL executives to gauge what they believe might be the biggest stories of the 2025 season. Hill's name came up.

Wild trade pitch sees Dolphins send Tyreek Hill to division-rival Patriots

In the article, Fowler reveals that an anonymous veteran NFC personnel man believes the Dolphins will trade Hill to the New England Patriots.

"In-division trades are not as rare as they were a decade ago. It's largely about which team offers the best value," writes Fowler.

The thinking behind it is that New England could offer better picks than other potential interested teams.

Dolphins wouldn't like it, and shades of Wes Welker would come to mind, but should Miami be worried about Hill playing for Mike Vrabel with second-year quarterback Drake Maye at the helm?

On the surface, it sounds like the deal would be a horrible one for the Dolphins, no matter what they got in return. That said, with Hill in the division, they would at least know how to defend him. Hill, on the other hand, may not like a trip to the north.

While Hill would improve the Patriots' offense, it's hard to imagine that he alone would be enough to make them a playoff contender.

The Dolphins should explore trade options, but they would be hit hard financially, as they would eat a large chunk of change. If Miami trades him before June 1, it would cost the team $28.3 million in dead money without any cap relief.

This is going to be a big story to keep an eye on, but Hill going to the Patriots is highly unlikely.

