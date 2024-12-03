Latest Bradley Chubb injury update makes no sense for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are hanging onto their 2024 season by a thread, and new information regarding one of their premium linebackers normally would have fans excited, but now it just seems silly.
Bradley Chubb will begin practicing with the Dolphins on Wednesday. His 21-day window will open, and if all goes well, he will be back on the field and ready to play football for the first time since tearing his ACL last season. Joining him will be fellow linebacker Cameron Goode.
The logical question that many fans are asking is simple: Why?
The Dolphins, again, hold a slim opportunity to make the playoffs. They have two games against the woeful Jets, one against the woeful 49ers, one against the Browns, and another against the Houston Texans, the only above .500 team on their schedule.
Miami doesn't need Chubb back right now. Keep him off the field, and if you get into a position to make the playoffs in a few weeks, then you have him ready to go. Maybe the Dolphins will take this approach because it makes little sense to get him on the field against the Jets this week.
Dolphins should keep Bradley Chubb on the sidelines until they know if they have a shot at the playoffs
Goode is another story. The Dolphins need to continue evaluating him, and you can't do that from the sideline. Miami needs to get him work on the field, so if he is ready to go, by all means, get him on the field and see if this is someone you want back next season.
Interestingly enough, Chubb is a player the Dolphins may designate a post-June 1 release in 2025. He carries a huge salary and hasn't really played up to the contract, and the injury didn't help at all. Why risk him getting injured again?
Chubb should sit this one out. For all practical purposes, this season is all but officially over, and putting one of your better defensive players on the field for no reason while coming off a big injury doesn't make sense.