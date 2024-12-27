Dolphins hint at what type of future Bradley Chubb could be heading into

When the Miami Dolphins lost Bradley Chubb last year to a torn ACL, everyone knew it was going to be a long recovery for the veteran. Now, Chubb will have even more time to recover.

He returned to practice nearly three weeks ago, but the team believed he wasn't improving to the point that risking his future was as important as getting him back to 100 percent. This past week, the 21-day window for a Chubb return closed, and now he will sit out the remainder of the 2024 season.

That isn't horrible news, considering Miami's current situation, but it does bring up questions about his future with the team.

Chubb isn't scheduled to be a free agent in 2025, which might have made things a lot easier for the Dolphins, but he does carry a rather large salary cap hit, and the team will enter the offseason strapped for spending cash.

Bradley Chubb was “probably disappointed” to not be returning in 2024, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver said. Weaver added he hopes Chubb gained confidence from practice that he will be impactful again when he returns in 2025. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) December 26, 2024

Chubb will carry a $29.3 million cap hit in 2025 and the same number in 2026 after Miami restructured his contract to save money. If the Dolphins release him in 2025, he would cost $27 million and change in dead money while saving only $1.9 million. So, Miami is not going to do that.

The only option the Dolphins really have is to designate him a post-June 1 release or keep him for the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins could move on from Bradley Chubb ahead of 2025 season

If the Dolphins were to go the post-June 1 route to move on from Chubb in 2025, they would carry a $9.1 million dead cap hit while saving $20.3 million.

That's a lot of money Miami could save and have available after the calendar turns from May, but they also see the potential of having a healthy Chubb on the field with Jaelan Phillips and Chop Robinson next season.

Robinson has played well this year without Chubb and Phillips on the field with him since the Dolphins also lost Phillips earlier this season to a torn ACL.

Miami defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has said the idea of having all three on the field is something that would make his defense better, but can the Dolphins afford to keep Chubb in 2025 with so many other needs and a lack of funds to fill the roster?

March is going to be an interesting month for Miami as they have a lot of work to do, especially if the team runs it back with general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel, as the actions of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross seem to point toward.

