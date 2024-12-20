Dolphins' Anthony Weaver drops hint about Bradley Chubb's future

Everything was going right for the Miami Dolphins and Bradley Chubb toward the end of the 2023 season. Then, in an instant, everything changed.

Weeks after losing Jaelan Phillips to an Achilles injury, the Dolphins lost Chubb to an ACL. Miami was heading toward the playoffs, and suddenly, the entire linebacker unit was out. The team entered the Wild Card Round against the Kansas City Chiefs without Phillips, Chubb, Andrew Van Ginkel, and Jerome Baker. Naturally, they lost.

Phillips returned in 2024 only to tear his ACL, but so far, Chubb has yet to make an appearance. His 21-day window is open, and he has been practicing, but the Dolphins have not added him to the 53-man roster. Many believe this will be Chubb's final season with the Dolphins, considering he has a huge cap hit.

Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver provides potential clue about Bradley Chubb's future

Chubb will count $29 million against the cap next year, and if the Dolphins designate him a post-June 1 release, they will save $20 million against $9 million in dead money. Miami hasn't said anything related to Chubb's future with the team, but defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver sounds like he wants him on his defense.

Weaver spoke about the possibility of having Chubb, Phillips, and Chop Robinson playing together in 2025.

"Having all three available and on the field at the same time, you open up a pandora's box for me, thinking of ways you can use them and scare and intimidate offenses," said Weaver, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "It would be awesome, a lot of fun to see what we can do with all three guys."

The Dolphins' defense would be impressive with all three of their linebackers healthy and on the field at the same time. Weaver would have a lot of options and could hide blitzes as he rotated through the trio of pass-rushers. Add in Jordyn Brooks at middle linebacker, and you can see why Weaver would be excited.

The Dolphins need to weigh the salary implications and injury concerns before making a decision on Chubb's future.

With a full year of rehab under Chubb's belt, it is clear he should be ready to get back on the field. He is trying to do so now, but the Dolphins may want to keep him on the shelf for the final three weeks rather than risk another injury in what could be a meaningless season.

