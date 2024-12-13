New info sheds light on Bradley Chubb's future with the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Bradley Chubb has not played football since last season when he tore his ACL, but he is back at practice with the Miami Dolphins, and there's a chance that he could play against the Houston Texans this Sunday.
Chubb spoke with the media this week ahead of the game and was asked about his injury, which has kept him on the sideline all year. It shouldn't be a surprise that he has missed this much time and it is something that was new for him considering he has gone through a knee injury before.
The Dolphins' top missing linebacker said his injury was more than just an ACL tear. Chubb said that it also included injuries to his patella and meniscus. A trio of knee-related problems has prolonged his journey back.
Miami does need Chubb on the field, but do they need him badly enough to risk a setback in his recovery? The answer might be yes.
A loss to the Texans in Week 15 would end the Dolphins' hopes of a turnaround. The chances of Chubb reinjuring his knee are probably low, but Houston's NRG Stadium does not have a natural turf field. The field is made of a synthetic material, and some believe those tend to be harder on a player's ligaments and tendons.
Playing Bradley Chubb in Week 15 makes sense but comes with risks for the Miami Dolphins
If Chubb does play on Sunday, Miami will have to prevent him from overdoing it, which means limiting his number of plays on the field.
If the Dolphins lose this game, they need to consider shutting Chubb down for the season and allowing him to continue to condition and strengthen his body for next year.
There is some speculation that his days with Miami could be coming to an end after the season. He could be designated a post-June 1 release, but there is also a belief that Terron Armstead, who is injured again, will more likely be the one the team releases instead.
While the Dolphins can designate two players as June 1st cuts. But it's unlikely they would want to carry the amount of dead money these two would have in 2025.