Mike McDaniel's head coach clock resets to zero after Stephen Ross decision

Mike McDaniel's Miami Dolphins career has been like a rollercoaster. It reached its apex in 2023, but the drop afterwards has been never-ending. It might be climbing up yet another hill.

McDaniel made it clear on Monday that he expects to be Miami's coach in 2026. Fans are once again left confused, despite the reality that there may not be a better option available. Unlike last year, there is no Mike Vrabel ready to turn the franchise around.

Owner Stephen Ross seems to believe McDaniel is worthy of another look, but can the roster be fixed quickly enough for it to have any chance of working out?

Mike McDaniel set to return for a 5th season as the HC for the Miami Dolphins

It was evident that this would be the path Ross would take long before the season was over. After parting ways with Chris Grier, many believed that it was only a matter of time before McDaniel followed, but others saw this as Grier shouldering the blame.

It would seem as though McDaniel will enter the 2026 season on thin ice, but with Ross, you never know for sure. If he does, how long will he be given before the owner pulls the cord? After giving Tony Sparano and Joe Philbin his support publicly, Ross fired them both halfway through their next season. Is McDaniel on that same path?

What makes this more interesting, or absurd, is that the Dolphins are not exactly built to give the head coach a realistic opportunity to win next year and save his job. The team is in cap disarray, the roster is a mess, there isn't a clear starting quarterback option, and the defense is a joke.

Apparently, Ross needs another season to evaluate McDaniel, but evaluate him with what? If the above is true entering Week 1, how will McDaniel beat a schedule that is comprised mostly of playoff teams? Maybe because they play the Jets twice and the Raiders.

The fact that McDaniel is returning isn't shocking, but most fans still don't see what Ross apparently does, and if we are being honest, fans have shown more of a propensity to see talent than this organization has over the last 10 years.

Another year of McDaniel at a podium. Another year of ill-advised challenge flags and time-outs. Another year of giving up on the run when it's the best part of the offense. Sure, sign me up...please.