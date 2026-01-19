Jon-Eric Sullivan just revealed the 5 Dolphins he’s building around

Jon-Eric Sullivan has an idea in his head of how the Miami Dolphins roster should look. After admitting to looking over the roster, the new GM seems to know who the best players are to build around.

Chris Grier didn't leave the new GM a lot to work with. Sullivan said there are 30 impending free agents, and not all of them will be brought back. He said there will be a lot of change over as the team begins rebuilding itself.

He also identified the five players on the team that he will build the roster around. Fans have been saying their names for months, especially at the trade deadline.

Miami Dolphins new GM names five core players, but did he miss a few?

Sullivan checked off all the cliches about what the team needs and what he is looking for. He wants guys who love playing football. He wants physicality, discipline, and mental and physical toughness, but it was the names of players that had fans talking.

Aaron Brewer - Sullivan said that his center plays well in space and plays much bigger than his size. What will be interesting is whether or not they look to see if he can move to guard. The Packers like more versatile linemen, and if Brewer can play both center and guard, there will be more options for the Dolphins.

De'Von Achane - Sullivan called him a "difference maker" and a "three-down back/home run hitter."

Jaylen Waddle - "An explosive athlete with the ability to create separation at the top." He went on to compliment his route-running habits. Waddle could become a much-better receiver in a new system.

Jordyn Brooks - Sullivan pointed to his instincts and his ability to run. Brooks led the NFL in tackles in 2025.

Patrick Paul - The GM called him a "Huge man with length." He mentioned that he met Paul "The other day."

The five players Sullivan mentioned are indeed cornerstones, but, interestingly, neither Zach Sieler nor Minkah Fitzpatrick was mentioned. Sieler could be a simple oversight, but Fitzpatrick is a name brand. His previous issues with the Dolphins and those that wore out his stay in Pittsburgh may not be what Sullivan is hoping to build around.

As for supplementing the roster, Sullivan said they will use all available resources, given the need to fix the Dolphins roster. He cautioned the approach to free agency, and said that the approach in the draft will be the "best player available" and not simply for need.