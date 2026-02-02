Two cheap wide receiver options Dolphins could target once Tyreek Hill is cut

The marriage between the Miami Dolphins and Tyreek Hill is going to be over soon. Not only do the Dolphins have $11 million reasons to do it, but also because "Cheetah" is clearly regressing fast after a red-hot start to his Miami career.

Hill is aging, and he is starting to become injury-prone. Despite being a future Hall of Fame player, the Dolphins can’t afford to turn into a rehabilitation center.

The team has two months to make a decision, but as of today, the most viable option is to move on from him and look for a replacement as soon as possible, whether through the draft or free agency. Here are two cheap options that could make a difference for the Dolphins' offense in 2026.

Two Tyreek Hill replacements the Miami Dolphins should target this offseason

Take into account that these scenarios are based on putting Jaylen Waddle as WR1. Even though anything is possible, I firmly believe that the replacement of Tyreek Hill should be a young WR with experience in the NFL, or a draft prospect with plenty of future to shape it into this new Dolphins team.

Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles

Jahan Dotson was a first-round pick for the Washington Commanders in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his two seasons with the Commanders, Dotson recorded 1,041 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He was later traded to the Eagles.

During his time in Philadelphia, Dotson had a reduced role compared to his stint with Washington, leading to a noticeable decline in his production. However, considering the current situation of the Miami Dolphins, the 25-year-old wide receiver could provide solid production if given the right opportunities.

With Waddle expected to handle most of the deep and intermediate routes, Dotson could become a reliable target for critical third downs and end zone situations. Given Hill's likely departure, addressing the WR2 role becomes essential for the Dolphins, especially as Malik Washington has struggled to fulfill expectations this season.

Considering that he will be a free agent and hasn't produced in recent years, Dotson could become a cheap but efficient receiver who can help the Dolphins when Waddle is being covered. If Miami wants to compete without much preparation, Dotson is the best option, as he already has some NFL experience under his belt.

CJ Daniels, Miami Hurricanes

On the other hand, if the Dolphins want to build a team from the draft, as new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan has said, CJ Daniels from the University of Miami could be a great option. Daniels is a cheap and low-risk option in the draft. Doing the proper research and reviewing many mock drafts from experts, CJ Daniels is likely going in the third/fourth round. Why? He is an older prospect without any truly special traits.

The 6-1, 195 lbs receiver from the U could be a gem in a weaker class. If the Dolphins decide to draft Daniels instead of turning to free agency, it would signal a focus on a long-term projection.

The former LSU wide receiver can develop as either a slot option or an outside target, and on film, it is clear that he has the ability to find soft spots and exploit weaknesses in defensive coverages. However, it’s not all flowers; CJ Daniels must polish his route running, especially on deeper routes; he needs to gain a major break from the defender.

As mentioned earlier, Daniels represents a long-term investment for the Dolphins. Their willingness to develop his skills gradually could ultimately transform him into a vital component of their offensive scheme.