Dolphins’ Aaron Brewer up for one of NFL’s newest top honors

There weren't a lot of positives for Miami Dolphins fans in 2025. The team had its worst record since 2019, they saw the end of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's time as Miami's starter, and they had to watch the hated New England Patriots reclaim their status as the top dog of the AFC East.

With a new head coach and general manager leading the franchise, there is hope that things will finally be different. One of the players that the new regime can bank on being part of that hopeful rise is center Aaron Brewer, who broke out in a huge way in 2025. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and was the driving force behind one of the NFL's most efficient rushing attacks.

It looks like he has a chance to add to his accolades from his dominant season, as ESPN's Jeremy Fowler announced Wednesday night that Brewer was among the six finalists for the NFL's new Protector of the Year award.

The nominees for the NFL's first Protector of the Year award, via league sources:



Broncos OT Garett Bolles

Dolphins C Aaron Brewer

Chiefs C Creed Humphrey

Broncos OG Quinn Meinerz

Bears OG Joe Thuney

Lions OT Penei Sewell — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 29, 2026

Aaron Brewer's Protector of the Year nomination proves that the Miami Dolphins are not starting from scratch

Brewer is well deserving of his nomination, even if his fellow candidates for the award are bigger names with longer stretches of elite play. He was the savior of the Dolphins' offense in 2025, even more so than De'Von Achane or Jaylen Waddle. His impact in the run game was unmatched in 2025, with his athleticism and football IQ making him one of the most effective blockers in the league.

This short cut-up from Brandon Thorne of Trench Warfare shows how impressive his work as a run blocker was this season.

There shouldn't be much of a discussion for 1st team All-Pro center this season with how Aaron Brewer has played and he should be on the podium for Protector of the Year. Unique player & absolute weapon pic.twitter.com/F0uq60eoC3 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) December 8, 2025

He wasn't just a great run defender; he also had a solid year in pass protection. The award is named Protector of the Year for a reason, however, and I have a feeling players at either guard or tackle who excel in pass protection will be the favorites for the honor most seasons.

That doesn't mean Brewer has no chance of winning, but it would certainly be an upset if he came away with the first edition of the award. Whether he wins it or not, his inclusion proves that the Dolphins struck gold when they brought Brewer over from the Titans in free agency in 2024.

If new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan is smart, he would already be working on a new contract to keep Brewer in Miami for the foreseeable future. With Bobby Slowik staying on as Jeff Hafley's offensive coordinator, he should know how to help Brewer stay at his All-Pro level into the future.