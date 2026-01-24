Miami Dolphins' head coach Jeff Hafley is working to fill out his coaching staff. Already hiring Chris Tabor to handle the special teams, his choice for offensive coordinator doesn't have to relocate.

Bobby Slowik has been an OC for the Houston Texans. A job he held for two seasons. The Dolphins' current passing game coordinator was high enough on Hafley's list that he wasted no time adding the current member of the Dolphins' staff. He was in demand.

Slowik is a rising star in NFL coaching circles. He has interviewed for the Eagles' vacant OC job, according to Adam Schefter, but now he is staying put.

Source: Dolphins are hiring their senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator. Slowik also interviewed for the Eagles OC job. pic.twitter.com/Wx6Nq96YS8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2026

Jeff Hafley said there are coaches on the Miami Dolphins' staff that he would like to keep

It would be surprising if he let offensive line coach Butch Barry leave as well. Barry is incredibly good at his job. He was able to take a bunch of backups and turn them into a serviceable unit as the season progressed.

No decision has been officially made on Barry, but Slowik was always a strong candidate for the OC job, and if the Dolphins are planning to rebuild their roster, keeping Slowik gives him the time to work with those new players and implement a system of his choosing.

Slowik began his coaching career in 2011, so this would be a good jump for him. What is also interesting is that he is a Green Bay native. Yet another connection, although he has not worked for the Packers throughout his career.

He has, however, worked for the 49ers, which brought him to Miami through the Mike McDaniel connection. Slowik brings continuity to the offense. Despite working in the passing game, Slowik has a good idea of what guys like De'Von Achane can and can't do.

OC is one of the biggest decisions that Hafley will make. Already announcing his plans to call the defensive plays, the DC will be a figurehead of sorts who will work on the game plan and development of the players. This is an area that both Hafley and GM Jon-Eric Sullivan have stressed. They want coaches who can develop their draft picks.

Miami has begun the process of interviewing DC candidates. With the news of Slowick's hire, Frank Smith is officially out, as most expected.