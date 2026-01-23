Jeff Hafley's plan for the offense is exactly what every Dolphins fan wants

Tua Tagovailoa needs to take notice; he isn't the future of the Miami Dolphins. Jon-Eric Sullivan didn't outright say the QB was gone, but Jeff Hafley practically did without saying but two words.

It's easy for Dolphins fans to do the research on Hafley's defensive approach. He has been on that side of the ball his entire career, but he made it clear that through his defensive coaching, he has learned what he likes on the offensive side of the ball.

Hafley said he wants a dominant run game where defenses know you are going to run the ball, but still can't stop you. He wants a physical offensive unit with weapons that complement each other, bye-bye Tyreek Hill. He also said he likes the QB keepers to keep defenses guessing.

Two words from new Miami Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley may have just sent Tua Tagovailoa packing

If there is one thing Tagovailoa can't do, it's run the ball. It doesn't take hours of film breakdown to see him slide two yards shy of a first down with a defender 10 yards away from him. It isn't a surprise to see him throw the ball away on the boundary when there is daylight in front of him.

Hafley made it clear that he wants a physically tough and disciplined team on both sides of the ball. He wants a power running game with a center that will open the lanes in the middle. Gone, it seems, are the constant outside runs of De'Von Achane. No, this new coach wants to make defenses pay for trying to stop them. It's far more the physicality than the speed.

The weapons are important, said Hafley. He wants players that compliment each other. He wants players who bring a high level of success. Both he and Sullivan were unified in their approach. Both stress the importance of building a team that is all on the same page.

Sullivan believes free agency is important, but they have to fit the mental toughness and what the team is trying to accomplish.

Hafley has been watching what the Packers have done with Jordan Love. A mobile quarterback that adds another dimension to the offense. Uncheck that box for Miami. He has watched Malik Willis, a soon-to-be free agent, move out of the pocket and create plays. It's all adding up.