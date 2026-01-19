Micah Parsons says what all Dolphins fans need to hear about Jeff Hafley

It wasn't the flashiest hire, and it certainly wasn't an established coach like John Harbaugh or Kevin Stefanski, but the Miami Dolphins have made their decision on who will be their next Head Coach. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is now the one tasked with taking the Dolphins into their next era, alongside fellow Packers alumnus Jon-Eric Sullivan as his General Manager.

Fans won't get to see what this duo is truly made of until the offseason begins in earnest this March, but one of Hafley's former players (and one of the best players in the NFL), Micah Parsons, just gave Dolphins' fans a glimpse of what to expect from their new HC.

Parson's had this to say about Hafley on his "X" account shortly after the news became offical.

"Genuinely happy for haf! Great guy great person! Gonna miss his energy!"

Micah Parson's send off to new Miami Dolphins' HC Jeff Hafley should calm any potential nervousness over the hire

Parson's only got to spend one injury-shortened year with Hafley in Green Bay, but he was a monster in his scheme when healthy. He had one of his best years as a run defender under his tutelage, and he was once again a menace as a pass rusher.

While it's easy to say that coaching Parson's isn't exactly the hardest thing in the world to do, using him as effectively as Hafley did should be commended. Parson's going out of his way to say what he said about him is also not nothing, as he echoed the same things others outside of the Packers organization have said about him.

His energy is what fans should focus on, as former HC Mike McDaniel lacked the presence and "aura", so to speak, that so many great coaches often have. That doesn't mean Hafley will fare any better than McDaniel did in Miami, but it will be a refreshing change in philosophy and demeanor for many fans.

Whether he is really a "great guy" may not matter to all fans, but it's certainly not a bad thing to hear about the man in charge of leading your franchise. Hafley looks like he will be a classic "players coach", hopefully in the mold of a Mike Tomlin. The type of coach that free agents and incoming draft prospects will respect and want to play for.

Miami hasn't had a coach like that in a very long time, and it may be just what they need to kickstart their next era.