5 most important things Dolphins fans need to know about new HC Jeff Hafley

The Miami Dolphins have their replacement for Mike McDaniel. This time, they are shifting back to the defensive side of the ball, picking Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Stephen Ross is predictable if nothing else. After hiring Green Bay's offensive line coach Joe Philbin, he followed with Adam Gase, another offensive coach.

Gase was replaced by Brian Flores, a defensive mind. Ross has now switched to each side of the ball in his last four hires. It's hard to know what kind of NFL coach Hafley will be. He has never held the position at this level.

The question on many fans' minds is what kind of coach Hafley is and what he will bring to the Dolphins.

Fans will like what Jeff Hafley brings to the Miami Dolphins, but he has to succeed

Jon-Eric Sullivan may be the key to Hafley's success. It is clear that Hafley was the top choice for the former Packers personnel man, but now it will be his job to develop a successful system that will give Hafley the best chances to win games.

The #Dolphins have zeroed in on #Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as their new head coach, per me and @TomPelissero.



The two sides need to do a deal, and they are motivated to do so. One of most coveted candidates. pic.twitter.com/yNc26tytW8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2026

1: Defensive strategy

The Packers under Hafley run a 4-3 defense that relies heavily on an attacking scheme. Pressure on the quarterback is key. They have repeatedly used a high safety in a single look (cover 1) with a mix of cover 2. This fits well with the Dolphins' defensive front, where they can employ more of their bigger defensive lineman.

Jordyn Brooks will be the lone middle linebacker with emphasis on the outside. Under Hafley's coaching, the Packers are an aggressive unit that functions better with physical toughness, quick vision, and speed. They have prioritized the pass rush to take pressure off the secondary.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will have a broader role as the single-high safety, where he can play the ball. Unlike the Dolphins' current 3-4, the elimination of the "plug-the-holes" defensive front will allow them to make plays instead of relying on Brooks and the other linebackers.

2: Head coach experience

Despite not having held an HC job at the NFL level, Hafley was successful at Boston College, where he led the team for four seasons. Hafley began coaching in 2001, spending his first 11 years in the college ranks. He joined the Buccaneers in 2012 as an assistant DB coach before taking over the following year.

Hafley would later spend time with the Browns and 49ers as a DB coach. He took over at Ohio State as a co-defensive coordinator in 2019 before joining BC a year later. He left the college ranks to join Matt LaFleur in Green Bay in 2024.

3: NFL connections

The new Dolphins head coach has been around a long time. He has built a tremendous rapport around the league. Hafley shouldn't find it difficult to fill out a coaching staff, something many believe could be problematic. His reputation and connections, gained through his NFL coaching and college experience, will give him plenty of options to fill key spots on his staff.

4: NFL Draft

Like new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan, Hafley has learned the key to building a successful team is to do so through the NFL Draft. His college days helped him identify talent and drive. With Sullivan making the calls through free agency and the draft, Hafley will get players with characteristics he is already comfortable coaching.

Hafley has done well developing the defensive players that the Packers have drafted since he arrived in Green Bay. With his specialty being the secondary, Dolphins fans can expect an emphasis on the corner positions this offseason.

5: He doesn't need big names

In his first season with Green Bay, Hafley led the Packers' defense to the top 10 of the NFL in several categories.

Ranked 4th in takeaways

10th in Sacks

4th in defensive points allowed

5th in yards per game allowed

3rd in rushing yards allowed



In 2025, the Packers' defense was hit with more than a few injuries that cripped the team's defense. This included the season-ending injury to Micah Parsons. Throughout most of the year, the Packers were still a top-10 unit.

Hafley knows that the Packers had a strict internal mindset that permeated from the top to the bottom. The consistency of that philosophy will grow with the Dolphins. Sullivan has said he wants a team that has the same vision and culture. With Hafley on board, the Dolphins' rebuild won't be as difficult as it may have been with a head coach that falls off a different tree.