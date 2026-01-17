De'Von Achane will love what the "Packers Way" will bring to the Dolphins

When the Miami Dolphins found their new General Manager in former Green Bay Packers personnel man Jon-Eric Sullivan, they were changing a mindset that fans have been pounding their fists for.

When fans hear the term "Patriots Way," they immediately understand what it represents. A disciplined team that always worked the edges of the rules. When they hear "Packers Way," they have no idea what that actually means. Unlike the Dolphins' AFC East counterparts, the other way might just be the right way.

After spending some time talking with guys who cover the Packers, it was exciting to learn what Sullivan will likely bring to Miami. It is the one thing Dolphins fans haven't seen in more than a decade. An offensive line approach that might actually solve the problems.

Jon-Eric Sullivan will bring a renewed attention to the Miami Dolphins offensive line

Since the day he arrived in Green Bay, Sullivan has learned from guys like Ted Thompson, Brian Gutekunst, and others. Through his years of scouting, he has paid particularly close attention to offensive linemen. Why? The Packers believe that the key to a strong offense is the guys up front.

That's music to the ears of every Dolphins fan. I spoke with Freddie Boston, who covers the Packers for our network's Packers site, LombardiAve. I asked him what Dolphins fans should expect from Sullivan. The longtime editor and writer made it clear we should be happy.

"Something you'll love is that the Packers almost always draft offensive linemen. They believe in consistently restocking their depth. They've typically preferred drafting athletic college tackles and then figuring out their best position." Freddie Boston - LombardiAve

He went on to say that the Packers generally don't look at guards in round one, but instead, tackles who can shift around and play multiple roles. Since 2018, the Packers drafted 5 offensive linemen in the first round. More than any other position on the team. In that same period, the Dolphins have drafted only one, Austin Jackson. Jackson on the field is serviceable, but he is a walking blue-tent M.A.S.H. unit.

This is where Sullivan comes into play. His mentality and training have been to identify quality linemen, something Chris Grier was not able to do at any point in his career. While he found success with Robert Hunt, his misses have been so bad that we have to assume that Hunt was a lucky break.

Dolphins fans have wanted real change for years. Grier couldn't deliver it to them. Butch Barry, one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, couldn't deliver a perfect line. Sullivan might be able to, if for no other reason than it is his forte.

As Boston told me, "They prefer tackles with the potential to move around. It's why the Packers' offensive line is rarely bad. They prioritize it."

If Sullivan can bring smash-mouth physical football to the offensive line, De'Von Achane is going to tee off in 2026.