Dolphins' HC Jeff Hafley answered the question every fan needed an answer to

Did the Miami Dolphins make the right decision to hire Jeff Hafley as their next head coach? Time will tell, because fans aren't just going to jump on the hype train just yet. After listening to Mike McDaniel talk for the last four years, it was much easier to understand the direct approach by Jeff Hafley.

During the Dolphins' introductory press conference, both Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan were saying the right things, but one question will ultimately weigh on the minds of fans. Who is going to call the defensive plays?

Hafley didn't waste time. He simply said, "I am." This isn't what most fans want to hear. Adam Gase called his own plays, and it didn't work. Brian Flores called his defensive plays, and that, too, didn't often work. A major point of contention with McDaniel? Yep, giving up the play-calling.

Jeff Hafley confirms that he will call the defensive plays as the Miami Dolphins head coach

It isn't easy being a new head coach in the NFL. There are many things that go into daily operations. From working on practice schedules to meals, from tape reviews to setting up travel schedules, none of it is easy. Taking on play-calling duties is just another possibility for mistakes.

Dolphins fans know all too well what an HC can and can't do with calling their own plays. Hafley, like McDaniel before him, said, "Calling plays connects me to that group (defense)."

If the Dolphins are going to find success, then Hafley is already putting himself in the crosshairs of accountability. Not that he doesn't thrive on it. He repeatedly said that he holds players accountable, just as Sullivan will hold him accountable, and that he holds himself accountable as well.

Still, if there was one takeaway from the press conference that was a negative, that was it. Unless, of course, you want to criticize the Dolphins media department's mic issues and early feed cutoff in the middle of Sullivan making a final statement.

Overall, fans should be thrilled with what they are getting in a new head coach. We like the term "tempered-enthusiasm" because we have been through this before, but the future appears bright right now.