Albert Breer is spitting facts about new Dolphins' HC Jeff Hafley fans can't ignore

The Miami Dolphins fanbase is trying not to get too excited over the hire of Jeff Hafley. Most are not overly thrilled with the move, but it's early. Fans have been through this several times before; it's natural to be cautious.

Following the hiring of Hafley, former players began talking about what he brings to the table. He is a player's coach. So was Mike McDaniel. There is a difference, though. McDaniel didn't hold his team accountable; he wanted them to do that. That isn't the case with Hafley.

Albert Breer commented on the hiring, and that should carry more weight than what the Dolphins have said about the hire. The reality is, Hafley is a good coach who commands respect. If he and Jon-Eric Sullivan can work together, they may actually turn this around.

.@AlbertBreer believes new Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley's ability to reach players will payoff in Miami. pic.twitter.com/rlpv2yiNOV — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 20, 2026

Jeff Hafley's ability to connect with players will be his greatest asset during the Miami Dolphins' roster turnover

McDaniel was a player-coach. They loved him, but McDaniel's problem was that he wanted to be them. He struggled to separate the business side from the outside. He wanted to be their friend more than a coach. As a result, the team lacked discipline. They lacked the attention to detail and the accountability. McDaniel didn't hold them accountable; he wanted them to do that for each other.

Hafley isn't that kind of coach. He is a players' coach on the field and in the locker room, but he doesn't try to be their friend. He understands that being a coach comes with certain restrictions. His job isn't to hold their hands, it's to cull their talents and make them winners.

Hafley has a standard that has been built through years of working within similar systems with the same mindsets. He took what he learned in the NFL to Boston College, then left BC to join the Packers because he wanted to coach, not recruit.

As he put it then, the rigors of the college level took away time for him to concentrate on just coaching his team. Unlike the NFL, recruiting takes a toll, transfer portals weigh you down, and NIL deals can be problematic.

Can he accomplish that? Maybe, but if we are all being honest with ourselves, there have been too many coaching hires that come with blind faith and a "run through a wall" attitude. Hafley is going to have to prove he can do this job at this level, and Sullivan has to prove he can get the players on the roster for him to do that. Until then, it will be nice just to be a fan without the higher expectations.