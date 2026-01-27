Mike McDaniel couldn't help but throw Tua Tagovailoa under the bus one more time

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was introduced by the Chargers on Tuesday. McDaniel has taken the role of offensive coordinator, a position he held for one season with the 49ers before becoming the Dolphins' head coach.

McDaniel's press conferences have always been a bit on the odd side, but in his first podium appearance since losing his job nearly three weeks ago, he was humbled and gracious for his Dolphins' opportunity. He was also quick to point out that having the right quarterback is imperative.

🎥 Mike McDaniel on Miami Dolphins’ offensive decline in the last two seasons: “We dealt with some injury issues with Tua the year previous, and I think that [it emphasized] how important the QB is to your overall effectiveness as a coach and as a team.” (@chargers) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/bg3siYjd8x — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) January 27, 2026

Mike McDaniel gracious for his Miami Dolphins head coaching experience

McDaniel didn't come out and say that Tua Tagovailoa was the reason he was fired, or the reason the Dolphins' offense failed to succeed the last two seasons, but indirectly, it was a shot nonetheless.

"I think it really pulled into focus how important the quarterback is to the overall effectiveness of the head coach and as a team. " Mike McDaniel

To be fair, he also said that there are a lot of things that contribute to being an offensive play caller. He said that his focus on that part of his job narrowed what he needed to do to make the offense successful.

The former HC also said that it was his job to make sure the offense continued to grow around certain players. His choice of words may be mistaken, but it's clear from how the 2025 season progressed that his affection for Tagovailoa was starting to wane.

McDaniel benched the quarterback against the Browns and then sidelined him for the final three games of the season. He said there was a lot that he learned from his time in Miami, and he hopes to apply that as he moves forward.

Most feel that McDaniel will thrive in the Chargers' offense. He is built to be an offensive coordinator, but juggling the rigors of overseeing special teams and the defense was simply too much for him in his first go-around as an NFL HC.

Will he get another chance to be a head coach? That is a question a lot of people continue to ask. If the Chargers perform well offensively, he will at least get more interviews. After being terminated in Miami, McDaniel became a hot name shortly after his release. He pulled out of two interviews, with the Bills and Browns, before leaving the HC cycle for good.

It will be interesting to see whether, given the chance again, he would retain the play-calling duties after admitting that it was a bit overwhelming. Maybe with a strong season in Los Angeles in 2026, we may get to find out.