Mike McDaniel removes any doubt about how he views Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins had a lot of trouble putting away a Saints team that was without several starters and overall quality talent. They did, however, make it interesting.

The Dolphins could have put the game away in the first half, but Tua Tagovailoa continued to struggle despite a stellar running game that takes pressure off the Dolphins' top guy. In many ways, the Dolphins won despite the play of Tagovailoa. One play defined what might just be the clearest message to the level of Mike McDaniel's trust in his quarterback.

Late in the first half, the Dolphins had the ball deep in New Orleans' territory with more than 20 seconds on the clock. The Dolphins didn't have any timeouts remaining, and it changed how McDaniel probably would have attacked the defense.

Dolphins' QB Tua Tagovailoa is giving Mike McDaniel no reason to trust him anymore

The final 20 seconds of the half were a defining moment in terms of where things are currently. Tagovailoa wasn't crisp outside of dump-off passes. He threw another interception and overthrew two open receivers to go with some other questionable passes.

McDaniel opted not to put the ball in his quarterback's hand. Instead, he opted to let the time click down to a chorus of boos from Dolphins fans. Tagovailoa spiked the ball with three seconds remaining, and Riley Patterson kicked the field goal.

This is a growing problem that can't be ignored. McDaniel is and always has been an aggressive offensive coach. Tagoavailoa is limiting his options and his desire to play with a higher degree of assertiveness.

McDaniel is being handcuffed as a play caller because his quarterback's inconsistency and inabilities are hampering him. The Dolphins HC accepted Tagovailoa as his quarterback when he took the job, but the guy he inherited is continuing to show he is nothing like the QB he was in 2023.

It's not a surprise that Tagovialoa is struggling. He is playing far too carefully, which is leading to mistakes with the ball and rushed passes due to his lack of patience.

The end of the half didn't hurt the Dolphins in Week 13, but it has become quite clear that McDaniel no longer has the same trust in Tagovailoa that he needs to have.