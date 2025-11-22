Dolphins’ latest offensive shift raises big questions about Tua Tagovailoa

A big reason the Miami Dolphins are suddenly "in the hunt" for a playoff spot is that they have adopted a more physical style along the offensive line. On the surface, that "Jumbo" package looks great, but there is a much darker reality.

With Daniel Brunskill effectively lining up as an additional tackle, the Dolphins are finding it a little easier to run the ball and protect Tua Tagovailoa. This six-man offensive line reduces the number of skilled playmakers on the field at any given time.

This is where the issue is: Tagovailoa continues to play poorly. At his best lately, he is average. McDaniel's decision to change the offensive line to better protect his quarterback can't be overlooked.

Dolphins are coddling Tua Tagovailoa with a six-man offensive line, and it isn't helping the QB

With the extra help, Tagovailoa has more time, but he isn't taking advantage of it. McDaniel still uses a lot of check-down and short passing plays to get the ball out of Tagovailoa's hands as quickly as possible.

Miami is doing everything it can to protect its quarterback, but the results are not leading to more points or better play from Tagovailoa. That is a problem. At some point, the Dolphins have to address the issue. Changing the system to compensate for Tagovailoa's limitations is not fair to McDaniel as a coach or playcaller.

McDaniel has had to change his offensive system several times since he arrived. He is limited by a quarterback whose arm strength is suspect, a QB who can't run the ball due to previous injury history, and now the same QB who can't consistently get out of the pocket and make plays.

This is a reason why the Dolphins are shifting to a more run-oriented system. So far, it is working. Without feeling pressure to get the ball into Tyreek Hill's hands, there is more opportunity to run. Now they have a way to improve the blocking with Brunskill.

What will be interesting, and something fans should monitor, is whether or not they keep this package when Austin Jackson returns for the Saints game as expected. He is a lot better than Larry Borom, but he is also coming back off injured reserve. If this new wrinkle does go away with his return, don't be surprised if the offense falters even more.