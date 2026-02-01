New Dolphins GM is perfect for fixing terrible draft stat that has plagued Miami

If the Miami Dolphins are looking to turn around their franchise, they may want to fire every single one of the scouts and player executives who had a hand in drafting players. At least they already got rid of Chris Grier.

Dolphins fans already knew Miami's drafts had been horrible since Grier took over the team; they weren't exactly lighting it up during Dennis Hickey and Randy Mueller's time, either. One new report, however, makes them look like draft geniuses compared to Grier.

If fans thought it could be any worse, they were proven wrong. According to Dustin Baker, an editor for the site VikingsTerritory, the Dolphins have been the worst team in getting drafted players on the field as starters.

Latest draft stat shows just how inept Chris Grier was at doing his job for the Miami Dolphins

Let's break this down just a bit. Baker lists all 32 NFL franchises, with the Dolphins last, but He doesn't explain how he arrived at the results. Are these numbers strictly how many players were drafted by a team and then ranked by the number of starters? Are there other parameters we are not given?

Which NFL teams use the players they find in the draft? Here you go.



Most Games Started by Team,

Players Drafted by THAT Team,

Since 2022:



— Packers: 563

— Giants: 493

— Texans: 457

— Rams: 437

— Buccaneers: 413

— Jets: 412

— Ravens: 406

— Lions: 403

— Seahawks: 402

—… — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) January 29, 2026

It appears that the numbers represent the number of combined starts for every player drafted by each team since 2022. If those numbers represent that fact, the Dolphins should be ashamed of themselves. Miami has only drafted 23 players since 2022.

If this is accurate, the Dolphins average just over 5 starts per draft pick in that time. That is not good enough, no matter how you slice it. On the opposite side of that are the Green Bay Packers.

The Dolphins hired Jon-Eric Sullivan to run the team. He has been adamant that you build, develop, and retain your draft classes the best you can. Clearly, the Dolphins haven't succeeded in that arena either.

Since 2022, only 15 of those 23 players are still on the roster, but eight of them were drafted last season. It's much harder to make the classes look marginally better than they were.

Hopefully, this all changes. It is, in fact, imperative that it does. If things remain the same for the Dolphins moving under new leadership for the first time in nine years, and the first time since 2002 that Grier wasn't part of the franchise, this team has massive problems they will never fix.