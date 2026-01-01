Chris Grier haters have yet another reason to be glad he is no longer Dolphins' GM

Miami Dolphins fans don't need a lot of reason to thumb their noses back in the direction of former GM Chris Grier. With each passing game and a roster full of holes, there are plenty of reasons to look back with disgust.

A new year without Chris Grier hasn't happened in almost a decade, but finally, there is a renewed hope for significant change, at least until owner Stephen Ross stubs his toe during the process.

If Miami fans did need another reason to slam the door on Grier, ESPN's 2025 All-Rookie team is a wonderful reason to do so, given all the Dolphins rookies that made the list, or rather didn't.

ESPN All-Rookie list leaves off Miami Dolphins draft picks, and it isn't an oversight

Had Quinn Ewers started half of the season, maybe the seventh-round pick climbs into the second-team tier, but he has only started two games with a third on the way in Week 18. The Dolphins were not going to get Ollie Gordon on the list any more than they were Dante Trader or Jason Marshall.

Miami spent valuable draft selections on three defensive tackles. The good news is they may not have made the ESPN list, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the growth from that part of the roster.

All three of the Dolphins' rookies performed well and continued to get better as the season progressed. While Kenneth Grant was a number one pick, fans often heard the name Jordan Phillips a lot more, and by the end of the season, Zeek Biggers was showcasing his abilities.

Kenneth Grant - 32 combined tackles - 2 sacks

Jordan Phillips - 29 combined tackles - 0 sacks

Zeek Biggers - 18 combined tackles - 1.5 sacks

The numbers are not eye-popping, and they give fans a good reason to roll their eyes when mentioning Grier. The Dolphins draft wasn't a waste, but it surely didn't inject the team with the kind of day-one starters they needed.

On the other side of that coin, Jonah Saviianaea was only going to make a list consisting of the worst picks made this year. The young guard had brief moments that flashed, but overall, no fan would have been disappointed if Grier had kept his extra picks, not traded up for Savaiinaea, and taken Tate Ratledge instead. Maybe the next GM will do better in 2026.