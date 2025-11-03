Updated Dolphins 2026 draft picks after the Jaelan Phillips trade to the Eagles

The Miami Dolphins got a lot of quality value when they traded Jaelan Phillips on Monday morning. It was a move that needed to be made. Fans didn't react well to the move, but Champ Kelly got the most for a player who was likely going to hit free agency.

Following the trade, immediate speculation began about who could be next. Bradley Chubb is the most logical choice, and if the Dolphins do move him, they will add to their 2026 draft cache.

Fans may be unhappy about the Phillips trade, but they are ecstatic about the fact that Chris Grier won't be the one spending the draft picks.

Dolphins updated draft pick count for 2026 gives them plenty of early-round ammunition

The Dolphins are already looking as though they will finish the 2025 season as one of the worst in the NFL. If the season continues along this track, Miami will have a top-five draft pick next year. The better news is that Grier didn't trade any of those picks away, outside of a sixth-rounder.

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (from Texans)

Round 3 (from Eagles - Jaelan Phillips trade)

Round 4

Round 5

Round 7

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Miami still has time to make more moves that could add to the already growing list of draft selections. These players could add to this cache, but the level of compensation and likelihood of a trade for a few of them is low.

Bradley Chubb: Potential fifth- or sixth-round pick

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Potential fourth-round pick but unlikely to be moved

Jaylen Waddle: Potential first-round pick, but unlikely to be moved

De'Von Achane: The least likely player to be traded despite interest

Tua Tagovailoa has been a hot name in recent days, but not for reasons that would lead fans to believe he is actually on the trade block. Some in the mainstream media have suggested that the Dolphins could trade him, along with draft picks, to a team willing to take on his contract. It's highly speculative at best, but stranger things have happened in the NFL.