Dolphins fans are completely torn on blockbuster Jaelan Phillips trade

Two things will change once Jaelan Phillips arrives in Philadelphia: Vic Fangio's defense will get a lot better, and Phillips will suddenly learn how to finish a sack. That is what happens when a player of Phillips' talent leaves the Miami Dolphins.

Fans loved Phillips since his days at the University of Miami. Despite an injury history that included ACL and Achilles tears, Phillips continued to bring joy to the fan base throughout his recovery and rehabilitation. It will now be the Eagles' fan base that gets to enjoy that.

Following the trade of Phillips, both fans and the media reacted to the news in a way only Dolphins fans could -- both good and sad.

Dolphins fans remain divided after Jaelan Phillips is traded to the Eagles

It didn't take long for social media to erupt after the trade of one of the most popular players on the Dolphins roster.

There is the logical thinkers who take the road that this was an expected move.

Late-3rd rounder (not early-3rd) vs. what Miami could’ve picked up in compensatory system (late-3rd or late-4th) by allowing Jaelan Phillips to walk via FA, agreeing to pay a portion of Phillips’s salary…



This turned out to be a motivated sale.



That itself is a road sign. — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 3, 2025

There are those fans who see this as a win for Champ Kelly, who took over the team on Friday after the departure of Chris Grier. To get the compensation he received is a victory.

Champ Kelly maximized this trade for Phillips. No comp pick game as that is never a guarantee and Phillips wasn’t in the future plans it seemed. #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/6UqGWueW9K — Tom Ernisse (@DolphinsTalkTom) November 3, 2025

Finally, there are those fans who don't like the move, and it's hard to disagree with them, considering everything Phillips brought to the fan base.

Dolphins are clueless. Trading a pass rusher for a 3rd rounder. Same ole’, same ‘ole… https://t.co/8B7e74o2u0 — Joe W (@Joe_W_Dolphins) November 3, 2025

Most of the reactions on "X" are surprisingly positive about the news. For an organization like the Dolphins to lose a fan-favorite and most of those fans don't care that he is leaving, despite being one of their favorites, says a lot about how frustrated fans are with the organization.

It was a chore to find a negative comment about the Phillips trade. That says more about the Dolphins' leadership and fans' frustrations than anything else. Trades involving players like Phillips should have been met with far more negativity. Then again, fans are also happy that the DE no longer has to suffer through the losing.

Somewhere between them all is the right reaction, but in reality, it all comes down to what you, as a fan, feel about the move personally.

Phillips was a great player to root for. He possesses the mentality and drive that were evident on the field through his hard work. He wasn't perfect. Despite battling back from injuries, Phillips drew a lot of criticism this season for his failures to complete sacks.

But sacks don't tell the full story. Phillips entered Week 9 ranked 16th among all edge defenders with a 77.8 pass-rush grade, 11th with 32 pressures, eighth with 16 defensive stops, and tied for seventh with a 31 percent run-stop win rate. More splash plays would've been nice, but the Dolphins will feel his absence the rest of the way.