Jaelan Phillips ascended to a level few Miami Dolphins reach. He became a fan-favorite despite not being the underdog. Now, Phillips is no longer a member of the team.

Miami traded Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round pick. The move isn't unexpected, and the compensation is in line with the pre-trade speculation of what the Dolphins wanted.

However, it's a sign that the times could be changing in Miami as the Dolphins aren't wasting any time making trades after firing general manager Chris Grier last week. At the time it was reported the team would look back into making some moves before Tuesday's trade deadline, and this might be just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to tearing the roster down ahead of a rebuild.

Jaelan Phillips trade further shows how bad Chris Grier's drafts often were.

Phillips' departure from Miami isn't surprising. The Dolphins were likely to struggle to retain their players after the season. The trade also highlights one of the most significant problems Chris Grier had as a general manager.

Sources: Miami is trading edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.



This is the third trade the Eagles have made in the past week. They now have added Phillips, CB Jaire Alexander and CB Michael Carter. pic.twitter.com/orXU4gKnwg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2025

Phillips' biggest problems were not on the field; they revolved around staying on the field. After tearing his Achilles tendon in 2023, he tore his ACL in 2024. Phillips' college career was also dotted with injury. At one point, Phillips retired from football.

While at UCLA, Phillips suffered two concussions and opted to stop playing. In 2018, he hurt his wrist while driving a moped. That required several surgeries due to ligament damage. He would decide to un-retire in 2020 and join the Miami Hurricanes.

Grier has always had an inclination to draft players with injury concerns. Phillips' issues with the Dolphins may be "freak accidents," but they have still kept him off the field.

The Dolphins could have allowed Phillips to test free agency after the season and then either bring him back to match the offer or hope for an additional compensatory draft pick. The compensation for trading him seems reasonable. It takes out the guesswork.

Miami is expected to be more involved in free agency this year, given the needs at several positions and a new GM who will take over the roster. Chances are, the Dolphins would not have received a high comp pick for losing the edge rusher.