Jaelan Phillips’ post-game words felt like a quiet Dolphins goodbye

Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips had another chance at a big sack, but like he did against the Los Angeles Chargers, he let Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson slide through his arms on Thursday. Phillips wasn't the problem in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, but his future with the Dolphins may have slipped away as well.

Phillips is considered a top trade target for edge-rushing-needy NFL teams. He may not have the statistical numbers to back his talent, but teams should be making a strong case for Miami general manager Chris Grier to trade him. After the game, Phillips addressed his potential future.

I asked Jaelan Phillips if he’s hoping he’s not traded. In part Jaelan said: It’s out of my control. I would love to stay here. If I get traded I get traded. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 31, 2025

Post-game comments from Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips say everything needed to know about a trade

Phillips isn't lying or just throwing out the correct words about his future. He loves being in South Florida, but the noise is only going to get louder over the coming days leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. The fact that he couldn't say he didn't want to be traded says a lot, but fans shouldn't read too much into it.

Phillips has considerable unrealized potential. He has the tools to be one of the best at his position, but consistency has been a problem for him.

He has shown the flashes that NFL executives love to see, but the Dolphins would be making a bad decision if they didn't listen to offers.

Following this season, Phillips should get to free agency. The Dolphins would be wise to let him go instead of investing a lot of money in a guy who has finished the last two seasons on IR.

This is where Grier has to put aside any hopes of turning around the 2025 season and start looking at the ones beyond.

Miami has thus far been hesitant to trade anyone off the roster, but they are kidding themselves if they believe there is any hope of changing the direction they are heading. Phillips isn't the only one; he is just the one most fans don't want to see leave.

As good as Phillips "could" be, there isn't enough to warrant a big contract to keep him around. Take what you can get and plan for the future.