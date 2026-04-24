Dolphins' new GM leaves fans divided after Kadyn Proctor selection

Love the pick or hate the pick, Alabama's offensive tackle, Kadyn Proctor, is now a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Jon-Eric Sullivan's belief in building a roster through physical trench play was clear from the start, and when he got his chance to build it, he took it.

Miami selected Proctor, who will eventually take over the right tackle position from Austin Jackson. It may come sooner rather than later, but one thing is certain: the selection has divided fans that only Chris Grier knew how to do. Apparently, Sullivan does as well.

Miami Dolphins fans can't decide whether Miami Dolphins draft pick Kadyn Proctor is good or bad

There are a lot of fans who approve of the Dolphins' first pick. The Dolphins were clearly going to draft a lineman, but many believed that either Francis Mauigoa or Spencer Fano would fall to them at 11. The Giants took Mauigoa at 10, and Fano went to the Browns at 9.

Proctor is not the best OL available when the dolphins pick if you want to go OL on that pick also they already have a LT on rookie contract that is playing well. Waste of pick on the wrong player. The Dolphins have been bad for so long because they are awful on drafting — Edgar Rodriguez (@EdgarRo30755172) April 24, 2026

This is the back-and-forth that has been permeating social media since the pick was made. It is literally all over the spectrum.

Man yall dolphins fans are tripping it’s actually a decent pick. Yall defense was gonna make downs look like shit anyways, a good tackle is hard to find. This will be an A+ pick by next year bookmark it — TheGodd (@OhMeOhMyWhy) April 24, 2026

One thing is certain: the Dolphins have some work to do, but fans shouldn't panic just yet. Proctor has a ceiling that he has yet to reach. He needs to develop and hone some of his tools, but overall, there are areas in his game that are worth building.

For many fans, it wasn't so much the name Proctor as it was who the Dolphins didn't take. That is what will be debated for the next several years.

The Dolphins could have drafted Ohio State safety Caleb Downs had they stuck with the 11th pick. Downs is a top defensive talent and has the leadership the Dolphins want. The trade-down was fine; Downs went to Dallas, and local fan-favorite Reuben Bain Jr. was still on the board. The Dolphins drafted right over top of him.

We won't know how good Proctor will be for some time, but it seems like it might be a good time to just straddle the fence and see what happens because the grass could turn out green or brown on either side of this debate.