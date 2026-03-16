Dolphins take Chris Grier-esque gamble on a veteran to bolster offensive line

The Miami Dolphins continue to infuse new blood into their roster. Depth has been an issue along the offensive line, and Jon-Eric Sullivan is addressing that issue with short-term options.

Charlie Heck was added to the roster on Monday. The six-year veteran has started 29 games in his career, but his availability has been a problem. Heck has dealt with lower-body injuries throughout his career.

Dolphins signed veteran OT Charlie Heck, who spent last season with the Buccaneers. pic.twitter.com/ZM6uCswEZv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2026

Miami Dolphins continue to turn over their offensive line depth

Heck was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. The Texans hardly played him in his rookie season. He appeared in only three games and spent most of the season on the practice squad.

Heck has been a journeyman OT most of his NFL career, with stops in Arizona, San Francisco, and last season with Tampa Bay. He started 13 games his sophomore season, but has yet to break double-digits since. In fact, he has only been available for 17 games twice since 2021.

Miami is giving him a $1.2 milliion, one-year deal, so they are not investing much into his abilities. Last season with the Buccaneers, he started six games but was mostly a depth piece. Something he will likely remain in Miami.

With questions still surrounding Austin Jackson's availability, Heck will give the Dolphins options should he miss considerable time again this year. Miami signed Jamaree Salyer last week. It would seem that of the two, Salyer has more of an opportunity to stick on the roster.

Heck's contract isn't going to guarantee him a roster spot, but Miami's options are thin at this point. Like Salyer, he is not a long-term solution to the problems they have had, but instead, a bridge until they can find suitable starters.

Miami will be active after the conclusion of April's draft. Undrafted free agents should be a big part of the offseason and throughout training camp as they try to develop and build a sustainable roster over the next two seasons.

For players like Heck, the competition for a roster spot will continue up to the final cuts in early September. Overall, the move isn't a bad one, but it won't move the needle in terms of solidifying problems along the offensive line.