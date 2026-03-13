Dolphins add versatile blocker to shake up offensive line room

It feels like more than a decade since the Miami Dolphins have had a good offensive line. Think the Richie Cognito era (I know, bad memories). Chris Grier's attempts and ultimate failures have dogged the team's growth, and you could argue their quarterback's growth as well.

Fans expect new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan to fix this issue, but 2026 may not provide the outcome Dolphins fans want. With little spending money and big needs across the roster, Miami's offensive line is going to rely more on players staying healthy and Jonah Savaiinaea's development. Miami added a new lineman to the mix on Friday, Jamaree Salyer.

Can confirm Dolphins are signing former Chargers guard Jamaree Salyer, per source, as @flasportsbuzz has reported this morning and @WingfieldNFL mentioned on yesterday’s podcast.



First known O-line addition after all these other moves. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) March 13, 2026

New Miami Dolphins offensive line addition has potential to be more than just a depth piece

Salyer has starting experience, but there is a caveat. After being drafted in the 6th round by the Chargers, Salyer started 14 games in his rookie season and then all 17 games the following year. It appeared that he was trending upward.

The wheels fell off in 2024. Salyer started just four games despite being available for all 17 games. In 2025, his starts increased by one, and his game count dropped to 13. In his last two seasons with the Chargers, his snap counts on offense were 32% and 52%.

What looks worse is that last year, in his limited role, he committed more penalties. Last season, Salyer saw his name attached to six enforced penalties. His previous three-year total was 8. That's concerning, given his limited work.

The value for the Dolphins, however, is in his versatility. This is an area in which the Packers thrived when it came to evaluating offensive line talent. They liked players who could play multiple positions, and that will continue under Sullivan's leadership of the Dolphins.

We reached out to our Chargers expert to get more information on what Salyer brings to the Dolphins.

"Jamaree Salyer has exceeded expectations every chance he got with the Chargers. Drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Salyer was instantly thrust in as the team's starting left tackle his rookie season when Rashawn Slater tore his bicep -- and he was great. From then on out, Salyer remained a valuable depth piece of the Chargers' offensive line playing both guard and tackle for the Bolts. He never got a full runway to be a starter in Los Angeles, and fans never fully understood why certain players on the depth chart received opportunities ahead of him only to play worse. Either way, Salyer is a prototypical offensive lineman "sixth man" who makes any room he is part of better for it." Jason Reed - Bolt Beat

Salyer is more of a right guard chess piece, as he hasn't played left guard since his college days. He has right tackle experience as well and could provide the depth behind Jackson.

Throughout his career, he has played both guard and tackle positions. He will likely compete for a starting guard job.

Miami's offensive line is good at three of the five positions. Aaron Brewer and Patrick Paul are the team's best linemen, but questions remain on the right side with Austin Jackson, specifically due to health concerns.

Inside, it isn't good. Savaiinaea has to grow quickly, or he won't be around long. Sullivan won't carry him on the roster if he continues to struggle. Whether he plays on the right side or the left side isn't important, as he has equally struggled on both sides.

The other guard position remains uncertain. Braeden Daniels, Josh Priebe, and Kion Smith are the only other "guards" on the team. Salyer will provide competition.

These are the kinds of signings Miami fans should expect this offseason, with more focus on the draft in April to solve some of the issues on the team's depleted units. Salyer's addition is a step in the right direction, but it doesn't move the needle toward certainty.