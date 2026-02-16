Jon-Eric Sullivan just sent a loud booming message to Jonah Savaiinaea

On Monday, Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan began his roster purge. Jonah Savaiinaea wasn't one of them. The young offensive lineman just finished his rookie season, and it wasn't very good. No one expects Savaiinaea to be released, but there was still a loud message sent in his direction.

With names like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb hitting the media airwaves, James Daniels' release was almost an afterthought. Chris Grier signed the former Steelers guard to a three-year deal. Sullivan didn't see the need for a second.

For the soon-to-be NFL sophomore, he'd better take this as a wake-up call, or he won't have a job with the Dolphins long-term either.

James Daniels' release is as clear a message as the Miami Dolphins can send to Jonah Savaiinaea

The Dolphins' second-round pick in 2025 spent most of his year struggling to grasp the simplest of blocking assignments; now he is the only guard on the roster. Sullivan has made it clear that the Dolphins intend to build the team from the inside out.

In Green Bay, the Packers have spent more draft capital in the last decade on offensive linemen than on any other position. They have also been one of the few teams that will cut loose a player on his rookie contract if he is not making positive strides.

This is Savaiinaea's problem. There were plays last year where he appeared to be on the right track, but a series later, he was still making the same mistakes.

Miami kept him on the line all season despite his inconsistencies on the field. That won't be the case under Sullivan and Jeff Hafley, who won't blink to replace him if he can't succeed at his job.

The Dolphins' offensive line could see more releases coming. Austin Jackson has been a player named as a potential post-June 1st release. Jackson is a great leader in the locker room, but he can't stay healthy. That, too, will be something Sullivan needs to fix.

The only two players on the Dolphins' line that appear to be safe are center Aaron Brewer and left tackle Patrick Paul. Both were named specifically by Sullivan when he was hired as players that he could build around. Everyone else seems expendable right now, and they should take note of that.