It took only one game for Jonah Savaiinaea to remind fans he has a long way to go

It might seem like the Miami Dolphins wasted their 2025 season; in some ways, that is accurate. Miami's downward spiral began in the offseason when it couldn't improve the roster. The draft only really provided depth and developmental players.

When the season arrived, question marks were noticeable at every position on the roster. Including the offensive line, again. Drafting Jonah Savaiinaea seemed to make sense, and his training camp looked promising. It took only one game for the wheels to fall off completely.

If any fan wanted to see where Savaiinaea ranks in the NFL, all they had to do was pick a stat site and scroll to the very bottom. That's how bad he started his NFL career. On Monday night, fans were reminded that he still has a long way to go.

Miami Dolphins' Jonah Savaiinaea started to turn it around, but then he played in Pittsburgh

The last couple of weeks had been good for the rookie guard. His play against the Saints and Jets stood out for the positives for the first time in the season. Fans started to wonder if maybe he was finally getting it together, that it was clicking.

Savaiinaea was starting to get compliments from Tua Tagovailoa, his head coach was noticing a difference, then Monday night rolled along, and the rookie's struggles were enough for fans to realize that the young lineman has a long way to go.

Pro Football Focus has Savaiinaea ranked as the second-worst guard in the NFL, not just among rookies, but the entire league. His play on Monday night won't change that. His pass blocking score of 12.9 should be enough to keep him benched; his run blocking is at least above 40.

On Monday night, Savaiinaea reverted to his old ways. PFF gave him a 26.8 pass blocking grade and a 41.2 run blocking grade. Overall, a 35.5 grade. This is so far from being good enough.

Overall, two weeks provided a flash with the guard posting an overall grade of 63.2 against the Saints and a 53.1 against the Jets.