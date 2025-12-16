Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith settle Dolphins-Steelers trade argument

One of Chris Grier's final decisions as the Miami Dolphins general manager came way back in late July when he finally pulled the trigger on a trade that sent Jalen Ramsey to the Steelers. As part of that deal, tight end Jonnu Smith was sent as well.

On Monday night in Week 15 of the NFL season, the players involved in that trade met for the first time against each other. Minkah Fitzpatrick on the Dolphins side, Smith and Ramsey on the other. The trio made the game a bit more interesting.

For the Dolphins, their playoff lives were on the line, and when they needed it the most, it was their two former players who stood in their way.

Jonnu Smith makes it clear the win over the Miami Dolphins was a lot "Sweeter"

Following the game, Ramsey was quiet; he typically is. Smith, on the other hand, spoke to the media after the game, and he was thrilled to not only win the game but also be a part of a historical night as well.

“It’s been a minute. But it’s in my bag. It ain’t going nowhere… Definitely sweeter when you get this victory. But we got MUCH bigger goals ahead.”



"It's been a minute. But it's in my bag. It ain't going nowhere… Definitely sweeter when you get this victory. But we got MUCH bigger goals ahead."

A bit of my 1-on-1 with Jonnu Smith after rare TE rushing TD and win over former team, Dolphins.

Smith said, "You could have drove a truck that hole," regarding his rushing touchdown against the Dolphins. Smith, along with Connor Heyward, both had rushing touchdowns. It's the first time in NFL history that two different tight ends in the same game rushed for scores.

While Smith was doing what he could on offense, Ramsey totaled six tackles, but it was a blitz sack that changed some of the momentum in the second half. Ramsey's delayed rush caught the Dolphins' offensive line sleeping, leaving him an open path to Tagovailoa.

For his part, Fitzpatrick played well for the Dolphins' defense. He finished the night with six total tackles, including five solo tackles.

Overall, the defense played well until the midway point of the third quarter. The Steelers' offense was simply too much for them to handle. After the game, Jordyn Brooks said their biggest problem was that they were not making the tackles they needed to. They never really had a chance with the way the offense played, however.