Dolphins achieved something unthinkable during Monday’s collapse

Monday night was more than just a disaster; it was a reminder that no matter how good the Miami Dolphins have been this year, they are still wildly inconsistent at times. The catastrophe that ended their season on "Monday Night Football" was another indication that Mike McDaniel might not be safe.

Miami was beaten down by the Pittsburgh Steelers all game long, but in the third quarter, they reached a new low under their head coach, which shouldn't happen with this type of run game.

The Dolphins had -20 yards in the third quarter, which was the worst production in a single quarter under McDaniel.

Miami Dolphins can't overcome own ineptitude when they needed it the most

Miami got the ball back for the first time after the Steelers took a 14-3 lead, but they did nothing with the ball, but move backward. The third quarter wasn't just a black eye on McDaniel's coaching; it was the symbolism of the entire McDaniel era. They do enough, only to fall when they need it the most.

Monday night was a game the Dolphins needed to win, and when it came down to stepping up, the Dolphins couldn't do it, but honestly, it isn't like McDaniel put them in a position to pull it out.

It was an embarrassing end to the Dolphins' 2025 season, an end to an improbable playoff run, but more importantly, it was a reminder that this team is so Jekyll and Hyde that the last four years were put into a microscope on a national stage.

Tua Tagovailoa finished the game with two meaningless late-game touchdowns, but completed all but six of his 28 passing attempts. The Steelers bet the Dolphins quarterback couldn't beat them; he didn't. They took away McDaniel's running game and forced him to beat them with Tagovailoa.

De'Von Achane has run over most of the teams he has faced this season. Monday night gave him 60 yards rushing and no scores. Miami ran for just 63 yards on the night.

The Tagovailoa supporters will point to the 113.2 passer rating and the 253 yards he threw for, but playing from behind always pads the stats. In the third, there wasn't anything to pad. The Dolphins were horrible, and there is no way to sugarcoat it.