Steelers torch Dolphins’ playoff dreams in primetime disaster

All that talk about the Miami Dolphins turning around a season that started so badly finally came to an abrupt and uninspiring conclusion on Monday with a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With slim hopes still in their stockings, Santa Claus couldn't deliver the miracle Miami needed.

The loss to the Steelers ends any chance of making the playoffs. Dolphins fans can take comfort in knowing Miami's playoff chances lasted longer than the Kansas City Chiefs. No, that isn't comforting either.

What remains of the Dolphins' season is now turning to player evaluations, coaching evaluations, and Stephen Ross' upcoming decision on his head coach and general manager.

Miami Dolphins season put on ice after frigid meltdown against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Dolphins' defense started Monday night on fire. They managed to keep the Steelers offense in check for all but the final drive of the first half, but they got little help from the offensive side of the roster. In the second half, they too finally succumbed to the Pittsburgh cold.

The Steelers took advantage early in the second half, sprinting to a 21-3 lead, and they never looked back.

McDaniel's play calling wasn't bad, but the execution was amiss, simply because Tua Tagovailoa struggled throughout. His accuracy and consistency were a problem, and as a result, the Steelers were able to focus on keeping the explosive rushing attack in check.

Dolphins fans knew the game plan would be to force the Dolphins quarterback to lead the team when they needed him to; he couldn't get it done, and now, again, their season is over.

What happens next is anyone's guess. Ross must make a decision on McDaniel and Champ Kelly, but whoever the next coach may or may not be, a decision on the quarterback position also needs to be made.

McDaniel did a good job of keeping the players focused despite the early-season losses, but he can't overcome a quarterback who may not be built for the NFL.