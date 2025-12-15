Another cold-weather flop could push Mike McDaniel toward bold change

Forget about the sub-40 degrees the Miami Dolphins will play in on Monday night in Pittsburgh. Forget about the record Tua Tagovailoa holds when the temperatures are below that mark. If Tagovailoa can't play well, the Dolphins' season is over.

It's time for the Dolphins quarterback to grow as a leader. It's time to stop standing at a podium saying, "It starts with me." Miami isn't likely to make the playoffs this year, and because of that, there isn't as much pressure on their quarterback to win. It would be different if the path to the postseason were in their control.

No, Tagovailoa has no excuses, no weight of his team on his shoulders, so why is he playing so abnormally average? On Monday night, the Dolphins need a quarterback who can win.

Tua Tagovailoa needs to send a message to the Miami Dolphins or he needs to be benched

If the Dolphins lose to Pittsburgh, their season will be over despite a likely "not mathematically eliminated" tag. For weeks, the Dolphins' offense has run on De'Von Achane and the new triple-threat rushing attack.

Miami's winning streak is impressive, but the Steelers are not the Jets, Saints, Commanders, or Falcons. They have a talented roster and are well-coached. If they are smart, they will scheme to take away the Dolphins' rushing attack and force the game into Tagovailoa's hands. If they can do that, they have a good chance of winning.

If the Dolphins struggle through the air, they need to put Tagovailoa on the bench for the rest of the season. Play a combination of Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers. Evaluate the talent on the roster that they may look to keep in 2026. In other words, fold it up and let others finish out the year.

There is no sense risking Tagovailoa's health in meaningless games for the sake of saying he played. The Dolphins are facing a major shift in their organization. McDaniel could stay, Champ Kelly could stay, and Tagovailoa likely will stay, but all three could also be gone just as easily.

If Miami is going to keep McDaniel and Kelly, it will be imperative to know the roster better than they currently do. If Tagovailoa can't get them a victory they need against Pittsburgh, there is nothing more they need to learn about who he is as a player.