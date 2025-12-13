Uncomfortable Tua Tagovailoa stat highlights issue still plaguing Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa should be thrilled about his performance against the New York Jets last weekend. 14 weeks into the NFL season, the Jets still do not have an interception. Tagovailoa was far from perfect, but the Jets' inability to catch on the defensive side of the ball saved him from a couple of potential INTs.

To say this has been a bad year for the Miami Dolphins quarterback would be an understatement. He has been more inconsistent this season than in any other as a professional.

His 14 interceptions have already matched his single-season career high that came in 2023, his best season in the NFL, ironically. Tagovailoa should, however, be thrilled that he isn't the worst QB in the league right now. He can thank Cam Ward and J.J. McCarthy for making that happen.

Tua Tagovailoa has the third-worst TD to turnover ratio in the NFL

According to a recent post on "X," the Dolphins quarterback, with four weeks remaining in the season, currently sits at a -4 TD to turnover ratio. The Vikings McCarthy is also -4. Both trail Cam Ward, who is -6 on the season.

The numbers include fumbles, which account for four of his turnovers. If fans are wondering why the Dolphins are where they are currently, they don't have to look far. Tagovailoa has been erratic all season.

He has only five games this season in which he hasn't thrown an interception. He has six games in which he threw at least two. That isn't good. Over his entire NFL career, he has thrown more than 10 interceptions in three of his six seasons.

The Dolphins need to rely on their quarterback, and Tagovailoa consistently shows that he isn't someone who is going to lift and carry the franchise. Miami invested a lot of money and time into his development, but it isn't paying off.

His contract will be hard to get out of in 2026, but if his play next year continues to be subpar, there is no reason to believe he will be around in 2027 when the Dolphins can get out from under the deal a little easier.