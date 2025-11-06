Tua Tagovailoa delivers blunt answer on rumors about Dolphins future

The Miami Dolphins are about to embark on a total franchise reboot, and the biggest question is whether Tua Tagovailoa will be the starting quarterback for that new era.

In the aftermath of longtime GM Chris Grier's firing, speculation is rampant about Tagovailoa's future in Miami. Given his history of head injuries, marginal arm talent, costly contract, and the Dolphins' 2-7 record in 2025, the deck is stacked against the 2020 No. 5 overall pick.

However, rather than getting himself too concerned about the big picture, Tua is doing his best to stay present and emphasize process over results. Or so he says!

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reveals defiant mindset amid murky Miami future

While speaking with the media on Wednesday, Tua Tagovailoa was asked whether he was concerned about his job security going forward. With a hat tip to FinsXtra on X, here's what he had to say:

"I wouldn't say I'm playing to keep my job, I think I'm playing to try help our team win every time. I think that's the objective for every quarterback that's playing. [...] If you're looking at it in that sense, I would say my performance needs to be better, and my performance doesn't reflect me trying to keep my job. Because that's not the standard in which I've been playing in all these other years."

Tyreek Hill's gruesome injury hasn't helped the cause for Miami's offense this season, yet The Cheetah was showing signs of decline before then. Plus, head coach Mike McDaniel seems a little in the weeds with some of his play designs as pressure mounts on him to turn the ship around.

Rumor has it that Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly was at least entertaining trade offers for wideout Jaylen Waddle around the deadline, albeit with a steep asking price. If a legit WR1 in Waddle isn't in the team's future plans, how is Tua expected to succeed?

Tua can talk all he wants about focusing on the task at hand, playing to win and not to keep his job, and all that jazz. However, he's not being put in very good positions for success behind PFF's 31st-ranked pass blocking offensive line and the NFL's third-worst run defense (145.6 yards allowed per game).

When the Dolphins evaluate whether Tagovailoa is the answer under center in the coming years, they should take into account how the offense is forced to be more one-dimensional and reliant on Tua since the defense can't stop the run. They also must take into account the self-evidently poor roster in place. Self-evident because, well, Miami owner Stephen Ross did just fire his GM.

At the same time, a QB being paid an average of $53.1 million per season should be able to elevate an offensive unit more than Tua has proven capable of.

It just feels like everything is falling apart in Miami. Tagovailoa shouldn't be the primary culprit, but that's part of the job description of a quarterback. Taking more blame than you should when all goes sideways, and earning more praise than may be deserved when you're winning.

The numbers are the numbers, though. Tua is tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions. He's averaging his lowest yards per pass attempt (6.6) since his rookie campaign. He ranks 25th in passer rating and 27th in QBR.

With zero guaranteed dollars on his contract beyond the 2026 season, if Tua isn't auditioning to keep his job right now, he sure will be next year — and on a super short runway.