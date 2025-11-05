Dolphins' asking price for Jaylen Waddle left teams stunned

The Miami Dolphins aren't going anywhere this year and had been selling off key pieces from their team as a result. One player that no one expected to actually be traded but was technically on the trade block was wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins ultimately held onto Waddle, but he was technically available for a receiver-needy team. The problem for those teams was that the asking price was way too high.

According to Connor Hughes of SNYtv, the Dolphins fielded calls for Waddle but were asking for a first-round pick for their star wideout. In the least shocking news ever, that price was too much for teams to pay, and no one bit.

The #Dolphins did listen to calls for Jaylen Waddle. They wanted a first-round pick plus, I'm told. That was too rich for most receiver-needy teams. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 4, 2025

Dolphins reportedly wanted a massive haul for Jaylen Waddle

Hey, go big or go home, right? The Dolphins probably didn't really want to part with Waddle, given how good a player he is, so why not set the price high? If a team was desperate enough to add him, he'd no longer be on the Dolphins roster, but they'd have a first-round pick to use on either a replacement for him or another position of need in next year's draft.

The Dolphins spent the sixth overall pick on Waddle just four years ago, and he's a special player for them, even with the ups and downs the team has had at quarterback since he arrived. Last year was the first time Waddle didn't go for over 1,000 yards, but he missed some time, as did his quarterback and former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa, which impacted his final numbers.

Ultimately, it makes sense why some could think the Dolphins would move on from Waddle, but it also makes sense why Miami would want to keep him. Elite wide receivers don't grow on trees, and the Dolphins are fortunate to have one. If a team doesn't want to pay the first-round price, then no dice.