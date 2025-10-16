Jaylen Waddle trade rumor could ignite Dolphins fans' worst fears

The Miami Dolphins could move a player or two before the November 4 trade deadline. Fans are not going to like the latest name making the rounds.

Jaylen Waddle is hearing his name now on the speculation train. Waddle is entering the second year of an extension he signed before the 2024 season. His deal runs through the 2028 season, which makes him more enticing to teams looking for wide receiver help.

According to SNY.TV.com's NFL insider Connor Hughes, the New York Giants are "big-game hunting" for wide receiver help, and Waddle is a target.

Dolphins could get an offer they can't refuse for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle

Hughes believes the Giants, according to his team sources, are ready to make a bold move to get Jaxson Dart help. They lost Malik Nabers for the season with a knee injury.

"Chris Olave (Saints), Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins), and Jakobi Meyers (Raiders) are among the top potential targets. Waddle would be the most high-profile addition." Connor Hughes

While it is hard to imagine the Dolphins moving Waddle after giving him a big contract, if they are seriously considering a massive rebuild after the season — a move that is more assumed than anything else — Waddle might be a surprise departure that no one sees coming.

Currently, everyone from Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb to De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright has been mentioned as players who could be on the move. Waddle and Achane would not be met with much fanfare from a fanbase that continues to watch talent leave.

What the Dolphins, specifically GM Chris Grier, need to decide is who is expendable. Selling off the roster is a good indication that he is not worried about his job. We believe, and by "we" I mean me, that Grier is going to take a different role with the team, and Marvin Allen is going to take over.

If the Dolphins begin moving players in bulk, they may need an extended conversation with Allen and Stephen Ross.

The deadline is still weeks away, so there is time to see how this all plays out. No one is up against the wall right now, but that is going to change soon.