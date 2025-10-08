4 Dolphins veterans who should be gone before the trade deadline

The Miami Dolphins are not going into yard sale mode just yet, but they should. A loss next week to the Los Angeles Chargers should be enough reason to stop the "We need to figure it out now" rhetoric everyone is spewing.

These Dolphins are a mess. From top to bottom, and since selling the team isn't an option, getting rid of players that have no future beyond the 2025 season is. There is, however, a caveat no one will admit.

Grier isn't going to sell off assets. He believes in his convictions and trading players admits defeat.

Only way to instill confidence in Dolphins fans is for the team to hold a fire sale

To put it simply, no player should be considered off limits. Miami needs to cut its losses and make moves for the future, a future that must not include Grier or Mike McDaniel.

Minkah Fitzpatrick - S

After the loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Minkah Fitzpatrick refused to talk to the media. That isn't surprising. On the field, he isn't much of a leader either, so why should the press be surprised that he is staying quiet? Truth be told, the Dolphins were lucky to get him for what they did, but he is going to be a problem.

As Miami continues to lose, Fitzpatrick will get quieter. He will play his best, stick to himself, say the right things or nothing at all, and then, after the season, beg for another trade, and the Dolphins will give it to him.



So, they may as well do it now.

Bradley Chubb - OLB

Bradley Chubb missed the end of the 2023 season and then missed all of last season. Through the first five weeks, he has been the bright spot.

A leader on and off the field, but his hands are tied, and he can't do this on his own. He leads the team in sacks (four), is tied in tackles for a loss (four), and quarterback hits (four).

Chubb has two more years left on his contract before a voidable season in 2028. The Dolphins can get out of it by releasing or trading him.

At this point, Miami needs to absorb the financial loss and gain something in return. Chubb would do much better somewhere else.

Jaelan Phillips - OLB

If you are a Dolphins fan and don't love Jaelan Phillips, there is something wrong. Phillips has the energy that everyone on the team needs to feed off.

His attitude is fantastic, and his play never sinks below 100 percent. Yes, injuries have taken their toll on Phillips, and that is why he is not signed to a longer extension.

Miami, on the other hand, can't afford to give him what he will want, and they can't risk the financial repercussions if he gets injured again. Trading Phillips makes sense, but there won't be much in return given his free agent status in 2026.

The Dolphins need to take what they can get and let him join another team where he will most assuredly thrive.

Jason Sanders - K

Sanders has missed the entire season so far, and the Dolphins are no worse for it. Riley Patterson has been kicking well, and he is much cheaper.

Trading a kicker isn't going to do much in terms of compensation, but the Dolphins would save the team more than $3 million in cap space.

Sanders is under contract through the 2026 season, and while he has been solid the last two years, he is replaceable.