Dolphins fans will be devastated if controversial trade chatter unfolds

The Miami Dolphins shouldn't be in a trade mood that brings players into the organization. Despite their needs on both sides of the ball, a couple of additions will not fix what is wrong with the club.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier is also in an interesting situation. If he trades assets for future draft picks, he is showing his hand and throwing away the season. He is also making it clear that his job is not in jeopardy.

That doesn't mean the Dolphins won't make a move, and one player has stood out in recent predictive pieces around the NFL. De'Von Achane, to anyone.

Miami Dolphins have several tradable assets, but De'Von Achane may be the best option

As I said, fans would not be thrilled with this kind of move, but Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame recently shared a list of each team's best option to trade. Achane was his player of choice for Miami, and while many may disagree with this, it actually makes sense.

Achane, sadly, is one of those players who is replaceable. As a fan, it's easy to love his playing style and what he brings to the table, but as the Dolphins have experienced in the past, mid-round running backs come and go, often.

Miami has cycled through runners dating back to Lamar Miller. He was replaced by Jay Ajayi. Ajayi left when Kenyan Drake took over; Drake left when Frank Gore arrived, followed by Raheem Mostert, and finally Achane. The Dolphins don't keep running backs much longer than a few years before they are gone.

No Dolphins running back has been given an extension since Ronnie Brown received one after his rookie contract ended. Achane has two years left on his deal, so moving him now makes sense if the compensation is reasonable.

Verderame believes Miami could get a third and a sixth-round pick in return. That may not be good enough for Dolphins fans. If Grier did make this move, it would show he does not worry about his job security.

Losing Achane would sting, especially since Miami has no other options at the position besides rookie Ollie Gordon. Jaylen Wright should be an option to help replace Achane, but he has yet to take a step forward, and he has been injured during his time with the Dolphins.

It's not likely to happen as Verderame is predicting, but Achane's name could gain more traction over the next month as the November 4th trade deadline approaches.

