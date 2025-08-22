Chris Grier fumbles again as Dolphins miss out on physical RB Brian Robinson

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier had an opportunity to add a physical running back to his roster, but instead, he was left with his team holding nothing but an empty bag.

Rumors were pointing to the Washington Commanders trading running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the Dolphins in a deal that would have given Miami a tough and physical inside running back, something they lack. Instead, Robinson is heading to the San Francisco 49ers, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on Friday.

The trade was a cheap one, as San Francisco only sent the Commanders a sixth-round pick in next year's NFL Draft to acquire the veteran running back.

Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier fails to see the bigger picture on offense as he loses out on Brian Robinson

Robinson isn't a perfect running back. He isn't explosive and isn't going to become the featured back in Miami, but injuries to De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright should have been enough reasons to make a move. A sixth-round pick would have been nothing for the Dolphins to give up.

Miami, and more specifically Grier, are missing the point that they need a strong running game to keep pressure off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Robinson is a good physical runner inside the tackles, something the Dolphins need to be better at. Both Wright and Achane are better suited to go outside using their speed to turn the corner.

Rookie Ollie Gordon is expected to become the team's short-yardage back, but Miami will still need another option. If the Wright injury keeps him off the field for any length of time, this was an opportunity to bolster the unit and avoid a worst-case scenario.

Miami didn't need to work out an extension with Robinson. He was still on his rookie contract, and the Dolphins could have evaluated him for the season before looking further into keeping him around.

The Dolphins will now likely stick with Aaron Shamplin and potentially add Mike Boone to the practice squad after final roster cuts.

Miami's top running back for 2025 was always going to be Achane, but his calf injury could keep him off the field in Week 1 as Miami brings him back slowly to avoid any issues during the rest of the season. Robinson would have been a nice backup plan.

