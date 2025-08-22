Perfect solution for Dolphins' RB woes is conveniently available for trade

The Miami Dolphins are enduring some brutal and unfortunate injuries to their running back room. De'Vone Achane, the Dolphins' top running back and one of the best in the NFL, is going to be out for a little bit longer with a calf injury.

Calf injuries are most certainly tricky, and if Miami rushes him back, it could backfire in a big way. It's not even the start of the regular season, and the Dolphins feel like the closest thing to a dumpster fire.

Well, the perfect solution for these woes is available for trade. As Achane is not the only notable Dolphins running back who is currently hurt, these mounting injuries should force GM Chris Grier to hit the trade market for the perfect solution.

Brian Robinson Jr. would be a perfect fit for the Miami Dolphins

The latest update out of Dolphins' practice is the last thing fans needed to hear:

Jaylen Wright is being walked to the Baptist Health facility with a limp and it doesn’t look good. Not saying season ending, but this isn’t a “I’ll bounce back” limp. But at least he’s walking. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 21, 2025

After Jaylen Wright left practice, rookie running back Ollie Gordon II seemed to take the bulk of the reps at the position on Thursday.

With Achane and Wright both out, Miami is thin at the position to say the least, but there is a very convenient solution sitting on the trade market right now, and it's Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders, a running back who has been held out of Washington's recent activities, which all but confirms he's on the move.

Robinson was a third-round pick of Washington's back in the 2022 NFL Draft, so he's in a contract season, but across the first three years of his career, he's rushed for 2,329 yards, 15 touchdowns, and has added another 587 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In total, Robinson Jr. has amassed 2,916 yards in three seasons to go along with 20 touchdowns.

No matter how you slice it, Robinson is a good NFL player and would come in and fill a huge and urgent need for Miami. You also get the sense that the Commanders would ideally love to send Robinson out of the conference just in case, so Chris Grier really needs to get on the phone and make this deal.

