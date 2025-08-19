De’Von Achane injury update leaves Dolphins fans torn between relief and doubt

De'Von Achane is not only the Miami Dolphins' top running back, but he is expected to be one of the top runners in the NFL this season.

Achane missed the Lions game with a soft-tissue injury that we now know is his calf. Mike McDaniel met with the media and discussed the issue with his number one runner, but he isn't at all concerned about his availability for week one.

McDaniel said the calf injury isn't serious, but to be safe, they are not letting him practice this week, and he won't play against the Jaguars in the team's final exhibition game.

There isn't much the Dolphins need to see out of Achane. They know his physicality, and they know he is in shape and ready for the season. Miami will practice against the Jaguars this week in Miami and will close out its preseason schedule against them. Achane would have seen a limited number of reps had he played.

McDaniel spoke with the media on Monday and explained that Achane's injury is to his calf and that the team doesn't want the injury to linger, so they are keeping him on the sideline.

This is great news for Dolphins fans, keeping a close eye on the running back competition. Miami signed Aaron Shampklin and Mike Boone last week after Alexander Mattison was placed on injured reserve. Rookie Ollie Gordon has been impressing as well. Jaylen Wright? Not so much.

With Achane out this week, the Dolphins will get a deeper look at the two new runners and might see the end of a competition no one expected. Wright is maintaining his hold as the number two running back, but Gordon is giving McDaniel a reason to change his mind.

This week is essential for the Dolphins as they will pare down the roster after the Jaguars game. Miami is expected to carry four running backs and Alec Ingold at fullback. If Shampklin runs as well as he did against the Lions, he could give McDaniel a reason to keep that many running backs, but the fans are watching the Gordon/Wright competition intently.

