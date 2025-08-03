Tyreek Hill calls out Mike McDaniel over Dolphins' offensive flaw (and he's right)

Mike McDaniel was supposed to be an offensive genius, but the former running backs coach is struggling to figure out the running game. Tyreek Hill has a suggestion.

The top receiver on the Dolphins' roster admitted this week that he has never taken notes in team meetings, and that throughout the last three seasons, he didn't understand the Dolphins' offensive system. That isn't stopping him from offering advice to his head coach.

Hill was asked about the Dolphins' third-and-short situations. He wasted no time saying that Achane needs to stay off the field. Hill was laughing about the comment, but he was serious. As Hill explained it, the Dolphins have Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon for those situations (Alexander Mattison has been more impressive so far).

Hill is right about this. Achane is not a power back, so expecting him to pick up two yards by running the ball up the middle makes little sense.

Mike McDaniel may believe he is being creative and that having Achane on the field will make defenses think a little more about what play they are going to run, but so far, defenses are not buying what he is trying to sell.

Miami needs to rely more on its running game. It takes pressure off the receivers and Tua Tagovialoa. The Dolphins can control the tempo and clock with a strong running game. Many fans and media believe that if Miami is going to have success this year, it will be because of the running game.

If Miami can't consistently move the ball on the ground, pick up short yardage first downs, and see McDaniel sticking to the ground game when it is working, the offense is going to be one-dimensional, and defenses will have no problems stopping this offense.

